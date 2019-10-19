Breckenridge realtor named a top broker in Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge realtor Doyle Richmond, a Broker Associate of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, was named number 56 in REAL Trends 2019 ranking of Colorado realtors. Richmond achieved this honor due to his high volume of sales, which totaled $35,598,196 in 2019. Richmond has lived in Summit County for 26 years and has been involved in over 30 new development issues. He joined LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016 and was named the number one LIV Sotheby’s Broker in Summit County in 2018.