Breckenridge receives $2 million grant for electric buses

BRECKENRIDGE — The town of Breckenridge is set to add more electric buses to its fleet following a sizable grant from the Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, Congressman Joe Neguse announced a $2 million grant to help replace diesel buses in Breckenridge with battery-electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

“Breckenridge has been a leader in their commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy,” Neguse, who represents Summit County in the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a news release. “This grant will help ensure buses in Breckenridge can contribute to the goals set by the town and the county at large. Investments in green transportation infrastructure in Summit County are ultimately an investment in our local economies, connection for our communities and our future.”

The grant comes as Breckenridge pushes forward with efforts to improve sustainability, in part by slowly transitioning its bus fleet to electric buses.

“The town of Breckenridge is extremely appreciative of the support Congressman Neguse has for our community and our sustainability goals,” Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said in the release. “Smaller communities, like Breckenridge, cannot achieve 100% renewable energy without significant assistance from our partners at the federal level like Congressman Neguse. A grant of this magnitude goes a long way in reaching our energy goals.”