Breckenridge receives $50,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation to light Riverwalk corridor

The town of Breckenridge was given a $50,000 grant as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets program. CDOT’s program is designed to promote public health and the economy amid the pandemic.

In the department’s recent round of grants, funds were given to 14 Colorado entities, including Breckenridge. Breckenridge received the grant to add lighting to the Riverwalk corridor, which would provide an additional pedestrian walkway parallel to Main Street. The additional walkway is intended to spread out foot traffic from Main Street.