Breckenridge recognized as sustainable destination

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge has made Green Destinations’ Sustainable Destination Top 100 list. Breckenridge, Vail and Transylvania County are the only U.S. destinations that made the list. According to Green Destinations’ website, the annual competition’s goal is to highlight the sustainability and good practices of various destinations.

A press release from the town of Breckenridge explained that the town council ratified a Destination Management Plan, which is meant to balance resident quality of life with visitor wants and needs. The town then worked to verify sustainability efforts and is pursuing Mountain IDEAL certification. Sustainability Coordinator Jessie Burley said in the news release that the ability to pursue the certification is partially due to the community ResourceWise Program.