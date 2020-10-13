Breckenridge recognized as sustainable destination
BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge has made Green Destinations’ Sustainable Destination Top 100 list. Breckenridge, Vail and Transylvania County are the only U.S. destinations that made the list. According to Green Destinations’ website, the annual competition’s goal is to highlight the sustainability and good practices of various destinations.
A press release from the town of Breckenridge explained that the town council ratified a Destination Management Plan, which is meant to balance resident quality of life with visitor wants and needs. The town then worked to verify sustainability efforts and is pursuing Mountain IDEAL certification. Sustainability Coordinator Jessie Burley said in the news release that the ability to pursue the certification is partially due to the community ResourceWise Program.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User