Breckenridge Recreation Center skateboarding staff named guest service champion business of the year

The Breckenridge Recreation Center is pictured May 21.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Breckenridge Recreation Center skateboarding staff was recently named the 2022 guest service champion business of the year by the Breckenridge Tourism Office (BTO) at their 2023 annual meeting.

The skateboarding staff was recognized for both the creation and execution of the inaugural Kingdom Skateboard AM JAM competition in August last year and for providing engaging youth skateboarding programs.

The recreation center staff members recognized at the 2023 annual meeting were Jimmy Leaphart, Hartman Austin, Rob Grandy and Brady Stevens.