Breckenridge Recreation Center to open Wednesday; Silverthorne set for Monday

SILVERTHORNE — Summit County’s two primary public recreation centers will open in the coming days.

Breckenridge Recreation Director Scott Reid confirmed Tuesday that the Breckenridge Recreation Center will open to passholders at 7 a.m. Wednesday with new COVID-19 entry protocols in place. The recreation center will reopen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays only. As of Tuesday, Reid said there was still availability for Wednesday via the recreation center’s novel coronavirus reservation system.

Reid added that passholders can reserve an exercise time slot up to a week in advance and can reserve only one time slot per day.

In Silverthorne, the town announced Tuesday afternoon that it will reopen the Silverthorne Recreation Center on Monday to members and punch passholders. No daily admissions will be sold. The reopening will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays only with a midday closure from 1-3 p.m. for cleaning.

Online reservations are required and can be made up to five days in advance for reservation time slots of 45 minutes. Members can reserve two areas of the facility per person per day with a maximum of six reservations per person per week. Admission will be open to those 15 and older.

The Breck and Silverthorne rec centers have been closed since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdown. The centers can reopen as soon as Wednesday after the state of Colorado and Summit County passed new public health orders late last week permitting the operation of recreation centers with restrictions intended to prevent the spread of the virus.

For more information on restrictions and rules, such as where and when face coverings are required, and to reserve workout time slots, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com and Silverthorne.org/town-services/recreation-center.