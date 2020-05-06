Breckenridge reopens dog park
The town of Breckenridge announced on social media May 1 that the town dog park at Carter Park is now open. A sign posted at the park lists the dog park rules, which include keeping 6 feet of distance between people and wearing a mask at all times. The sign notes that these rules must be followed or the park will close. The town also asked people to continue to pick up after their dogs in the social post.
