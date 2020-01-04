Breckenridge requesting ideas for implementing public Wi-Fi project

The town of Breckenridge is requesting information on how to implement small cell facilities and public Wi-Fi while maintaining the historic character of downtown, according to a news release.

The town government is looking for a solution to provide wireless and citizens broadband radio service while complying with the development standards of a Nationally Registered Historic District.

Breckenridge recently implemented phase one of a town-owned fiber network and has significant fiber capacity to support the initiative as well as additional conduit infrastructure, according to the release.

Information must be emailed to juliap@townofbreckenridge.com by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Find more information at townofbreckenridge.com/work/request-for-proposals-rfp-bids-2005.