Breckenridge resident Debra Irvine announces candidacy for state senate

Breckenridge resident and Republican Debra Irvine announced her candidacy for Colorado State Senate District 8 late last week, the seat currently held by Republican Randy Baumgardner.

"I am inherently driven to be of service," said Irvine. "My family has a strong history of community, military and diplomatic service. From my volunteer work as a suicide hotline counselor, to having been a voice for others as a candidate, I have the focus and commitment to serve our district."

District 8 encompasses over 17,000 square miles including Summit, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties. The election isn't until 2020, though Irvine noted the size of the district warrants an early start to her campaign.

In a release announcing her candidacy, Irvine emphasized her support for the continued use of fossil fuels, calling herself a proven proponent for the coal, oil and gas industry and calling for a comprehensive approach to energy. Additionally, she noted education, fire mitigation and forest health, water rights, mental health, protecting second amendment rights and supporting small business and agriculture as her primary interests.

Irvine also stressed that she is a fiscal conservative who is dedicated to making pragmatic decisions in regards to government spending.

"I look forward to traveling our district and learning of the concerns and suggestions from it's people, businesses and government," said Irvine.