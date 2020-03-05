Breckenridge resident earns all-academic honors at Bates

MacKenzie Kelly of Breckenridge has received 2019 New England Small College Athletic Conference fall all-academic honors. Kelly, the child of James and Jean Kelly of Breckenridge, is majoring in politics at Bates College in Maine.

Kelly, who is a member of the women’s soccer team, is one of 36 students from Bates’ fall sports teams who received the honor. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore academic standing and be a varsity letter winner with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50.