Breckenridge resident graduates magna cum laude from Bates College

Breckenridge resident Mackenzie Kelly graduated from Bates College in May and was named to the college’s dean’s list.

Kelly was among 463 graduates of Bates college, which is located in Lewiston, Massachusetts. Kelly majored in politics and earned a 3.88 GPA, falling into the magna cum laude distinction.

While in college, Kelly was part of Phi Beta Kappa and the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

