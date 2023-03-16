Breckenridge resident is executive producer for ‘A Stranger at the Gate,’ a nominee for the 95th Academy Awards this year

Breckenridge resident Eric Nichols was an executive producer for the short documentary, “A Stranger at the Gate,” which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

The 29-minute film tells the story of an Afghan refugee named Bibi Bahrami living in Muncie, Indiana, who invited a would-be domestic terrorist over for dinner. Through her kindness and compassion, Bahrami prevented a bombing and changed his mind forever.

Nichols worked alongside big names including fellow executive producer and education activist Malala Yousafzai and director Joshua Seftel.

The documentary was up against other nominees including “How Do You Measure a Year?,” “Haulout,” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect.” The winner for this year’s awards was “The Elephant Whisperers.”

The film was featured at Breck Film Fest last September and won the Best Editing award at the festival.

The film will be locally screened once again at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Breckenridge Christian Ministries, located at 103 Sawmill Road. The screening will occur alongside other films including “Normie.” The screening is free to attend and all are invited.

The film is also available to watch on Youtube.com .