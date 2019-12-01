Breckenridge Resort Managers president elected president of the Vacation Rental Management Association

Toby Babich, president of Breckenridge Resort Managers, was elected president of Vacation Rental Management Association and was installed as president at the organization's October conference.

Photo courtesy of the Vacation Rental Management Association.

“It is an honor to serve the VRMA as president, and I look forward to leading the organization during such an exciting time of growth within our industry,” Babich said in a statement.

Aside from his role with Breckenridge Resort Managers, Babich has also served as VRMA treasurer.

“He has been a consistent voice of reason in the board room, and I’m confident that his strategic guidance and measured decision-making will continue to advance the association during his term,” Mike Copps, VRMA’s executive director said in a statement.