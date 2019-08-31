Breckenridge Retail Association created to support Breck businesses

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Retail Association launched Tuesday as a nonprofit, membership-based organization.

While the Summit County Chamber of Commerce represents retail businesses for all of Summit County, the Breckenridge Retail Association is specifically for Breckenridge retail businesses.

“This organization was formed to be a collective voice for the retailers and merchants in Breckenridge. Until now, there was only the Breckenridge Restaurant Association and a Breckenridge Lodging Association that represented their industries,” association chairman Adam Thompson wrote in an email.

The association was created to unify retailers in order to collaborate on the goals and plans for growth of local retail, coordinate events and put forth a “unified brand message,” according to a news release.

The 2019-20 work plan will be determined at a Sept. 20 meeting. To receive a member application, contact Breckenridge Retail Association secretary Kimberly Sims at membership@shopbreck.org.