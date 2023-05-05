Breckenridge roadwork will temporarily close high-traffic intersection soon
The town of Breckenridge will see road closures as crews work on road repairs and maintenance this spring.
North Main Street will be closed from North French Street to the roundabout near Colorado Highway 9 starting May 8. The North French Street intersection will be closed for approximately three days. Once it opens, the block north of the intersection will remain closed up until the roundabout for approximately one week.
