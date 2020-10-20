Breckenridge rolls out employee appreciation voucher program

The town of Breckenridge is creating an employee appreciation voucher program to thank local workers.

For $5, employers can purchase a voucher to give to employees. Vouchers are redeemable at participating local businesses and have redemption values of $15 each. The town will reimburse participating vendors that accept vouchers.

The deadline for purchasing vouchers is Nov. 4 and are good through Nov. 7. Only one voucher is allowed per employee. Vouchers can be purchased at Bit.ly/2T80OFd.