Breckenridge seeking planning commission applicants
The town of Breckenridge is taking applications for three four-year terms on the Breckenridge Planning Commission. The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and terms will run from Nov. 3 to Oct. 31, 2024. Candidates will be interviewed the week of Oct. 12 with selected candidates appointed by Breckenridge Town Council on Oct. 27. To apply, those interested can submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Candidates must be Breckenridge residents and registered voters to be eligible for the position. According to a release from the town, desirable candidates have experience with historic preservation, history, architecture, landscape architecture, architectural history, prehistoric or historic archaeology, planning, building trades, cultural or urban geography, cultural anthropology, real estate or law. Commissioners are compensated, receive recreational benefits and are provided with training opportunities.
