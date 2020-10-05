Breckenridge seeks applicants for Social Equity Advisory Commission

The town of Breckenridge is seeking applicants to serve on the Breckenridge Social Equity Advisory Commission. The commission will advise Breckenridge Town Council on initiatives, policies and programs to serve and engage all members of the community, according to a news release. The goal of the commission is to promote inclusion of various races, religions, sexual orientations, socioeconomic statuses and other factors.

Applicants must have lived in the area for over a year and must currently live in the Upper Blue Basin, which the release defines as Farmers Korner to Hoosier Pass. Those interested can apply by filling out an online application, which can be found at TownOfBreckenridge.com, or by sending a letter describing interest and background to shannonh@townofbreckenridge.com or attention Shannon Haynes to 150 Ski Hill Road, P.O. Box 168, Breckenridge, CO 80424.

The town plans to compensate the commissioners, and the release noted that translation and American Sign Language services are available. The deadline to submit an application is 4 p.m. Oct. 30.