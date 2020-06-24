Breckenridge, Silverthorne recreation centers reflect on reopening, plan expansions

This sign at the entrance to the Silverthorne Recreation Center's sport court directs guests to either machines in the movement area on one side of the gymnasium or the sports play area, with two basketball courts, on the other side of the gymnasium.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — More than a week-and-a-half into their re-openings, the Breckenridge and Silverthorne recreation centers are planning on tweaking operations to accommodate more recreators and to provide more offerings amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking Wednesday morning, town of Breckenridge Recreation Director Scott Reid said since the public rec center’s reopening on June 10, operations have gone very smoothly, with recreators showing up ready to workout in the center’s 75-minute time blocks after pre-registering.

Starting next week, on Wednesday, July 1, Reid said the recreation center will bump up daily opening hours by 90 minutes, to 5:30 a.m., in turn offering one more 75-minute workout slot per day. With the change, Reid said, the center will make a slight change to its cleaning approach to serve more guests throughout the day.

Also, come July 1, the recreation center will begin selling passes again. That means those recreators who are not existing passholders for the first time will be able to use the facility if they purchase new passes. Reid said that goes for anyone, whether they be Summit County locals, seasonal residents or visitors. Walk-in guests will not be permitted.

As of Wednesday, Reid said, the recreation center is still requiring recreators to wear a mask while working out indoors. He said this is pursuant to the town of Breckenridge’s ordinance.

“There’s been really good compliance,” he said. “I know the mask thing has been an issue for some, but that’s our stance currently until some other things change. … Once the town’s ordinance changes, we’d be open to that (change), but we are not going to be the ones setting the policy.

“As a community, masks are so important in our town because we welcome the world,” Reid added. “We bring people from all over. And the only way to remain open, for the community to function, we have to prevent spread, if that’s the best way to do it we’re all about it.”

In the two weeks the Breck Rec Center has been open, Reid said the facility’s weight room and downstairs space has been most popular, while the cardio deck has also been busy.

As for the facility’s pool, he said the facility’s current four swimmers in the four-lap pool per 75-minute slot has been pretty much booked each day. He said for swimming, recreators are required to have a mask on while on the pool deck before removing it to swim in their solo lane.

Reid said the facility’s basketball courts will remain closed for at least several more weeks because of current resurfacing being done on the courts. As for the facility’s indoor turf space, it is currently available in Breck Rec’s reservation system, as part of a three-room area with a maximum of 16 people per 75-minute session.

Reid said the town’s camp programming has gone well since launching earlier this month, many of which take place in outdoor town parks and fields. In terms of leagues, no leagues on town property are operating currently, though groups such as the High Country Soccer Association and Summit County Softball League have reached out to the town recreation department about potentially starting up.

Sanitizer and towels are lined up behind the front desk at the Silverthorne Recreation Center on Wednesday, June 24.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

“Right now we are not operating any new leagues,” Reid said of Breck Rec. “We are open to having other groups come in and ask about leagues they want to do, with social distancing requirements and following state regulations, and we can assess what it looks like. We don’t have anything planned for our side. In general, we are trying to ramp up incrementally, hopefully get more access as we learn more.”

Reid said on Thursday, July 2, the town’s Stephen C. West Ice Arena will reopen for the first time since March with a reservation system similar to the rec center.

Over on the other end of the county, Silverthorne Recreation Center Manager Steven Herrman said the facility has seen an average of 175 people per day, close to its current physically-distanced capacity of 225.

“It exceeded our expectations,” he said. “We’re glad people are coming back.”

He said morning hours have been most popular, while the most popular facilities in the center have included the lap-lane pool and weight rooms. The facility can currently accept up to six people in its main weight room per time slot and four in a secondary weight room. The rec center’s deep pool is also currently open, as Herrman said the town may open its leisure pool to the public at an undetermined date for an entrance into the center’s second reopen phase.

In Silverthorne, masks are required when entering and exiting the facility, but not while recreating as long as guests can maintain 6 feet of physical distancing. Herrman said when the center enters its next phase, it hopes to bring back group swimming and leisure swimming, as well as drop-in availability at the sport court. There also will likely be a decrease in the center’s minimum age for admission, which is currently at 15, as well as increasing the number of people within certain areas of the facility.