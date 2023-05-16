Breckenridge Ski Area announces closing date after long, snow-filled season at the ski resort

The base of Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 7 on Tuesday, May 16. The resort announced on Tuesday that it will close for the 2022-23 winter season on Sunday, May 21.

Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort

With temperatures continuing to warm up and days growing longer, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on Tuesday, May 16, that it will close for the 2022-23 winter season on Sunday, May 21.

“While the new snow last week made for great late season skiing and riding, conditions change rapidly in the springtime, and we are no longer seeing below-freezing overnight temperatures,” Breckenridge Ski Resort Chief Operating Officer Jody Churich said. “We will send out the season in style on Sunday on Peak 7 with skiing, riding and music with DJ DC.”

Skiers and riders can get in their final turns of the season this week before the resort will close for the winter and shift its focus to summer operations, which are set to begin on Friday, June 30.

After opening for the season two days earlier than planned on Nov. 9, Breckenridge Ski Area operated for a total of 193 days throughout the 2022-23 season — 22 more days than its neighbor Keystone Resort.

The resort celebrated many milestones this winter season. The resort launched a new $20 minimum wage , opened a new year-round licensed employee childcare facility at Breck in January, hosted a chairlift auction to benefit the Summit County Search and Rescue Group and debuted the new, high-speed Rip’s Ride chair on Peak 8.

Heading into summer, and in preparation for next winter season, Breckenridge will upgrade 5-Chair to a new, high-speed quad, which will continue the transform Peak 8 and the resort experience.

Breckenridge Ski Resort and the BreckConnect Gondola will reopen for summer operations starting Friday, June 30. More details on summer can be found at Breckenridge.com .