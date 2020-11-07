Watch: Breckenridge ski couple tells story of Honeyhouse Bus in new narrative ski film

BRECKENRIDGE — Even if the Honeyhouse Bus’ first public appearance was a debacle in some ways, it was a celebratory community moment in other ways.

Breckenridge local and freeskier Cody Cirillo rescued the bus from a remote Blackfoot, Idaho, pasture a few years ago. After finding it via “sketchy” photos on Craigslist, Cirillo and his girlfriend, Kellyn Wilson, a fellow freeskier, decided to transform the bus into the vessel for a van life ski film. But before the bus departed Breckenridge for the adventure, which is chronicled in the couple’s new film “Made In Voyage,” it attended Ullr Fest.

The 23-foot 1962 Chevrolet C-50 with a Superior Coach school bus chassis became an Ullr Fest float.

“And about a quarter of the way through the parade, it died,” Cirillo said.

“At the peak of the parade with everyone in the crowd,” Wilson added. “Everyone came out to push the bus, and we had ‘Mustache Matt’ tow the bus through the parade.”

“It’s doing a little better now,” Cirillo said.

Cirillo and Wilson artistically and mechanically breathed new life into the bus they called an 8 out of 10 on the “heap scale.” Then they took it on two winters’ worth of adventures to some of the best skiing on the continent. The journey, told in the 27-minute narrative ski film “Made In Voyage,” will debut for digital viewers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Registration is required at Picture-Organic-Clothing.com/en/made-in-voyage-formulaire.

In the film, you see what the creative couple made of the bus, which they dubbed the Honeyhouse Bus after they discovered “years and years” of petrified bees and beehives behind the paneling, Wilson said.

How To Watch “Made In Voyage” will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Picture-Organic-Clothing.com/en/made-in-voyage-formulaire. The premiere also will include live giveaways, Q&A sessions with riders, comedy and more. Registration is required.

“Every time you took something out, there was another petrified something or other in another panel,” Wilson said. “It was decrepit from the inside out. … We could still fix it up and drive it, but everything was replaced save the metal on the side. There wasn’t a lot that wasn’t heapish about it.”

Cirillo said the hardest part of the project was the first step, the first nail. With Cirillo and Wilson’s wide-eyed ambition for such a hunk of junk, their dreams seemed daunting. But once they gutted it and had a blank canvas, the foundation and configuration was there to install the kinds of things that would make the bus livable in a deep, deep winter.

Aside from necessities like insulation and a wood-burning stove, the bus used solar panels for power. The couple even figured out how to nestle “more or less a full kitchen” into the Honeyhouse Bus, with their skills improving the more work they did.

“We learned so much,” Cirillo said.

The lessons Cirillo and Wilson learned weren’t just about carpentry and building out an atypical mobile tiny home. They said they learned about being mindful and present, as living in the bus didn’t exactly provide for modern luxuries. The film portrays the message of detaching from the constant go-go-go of the modern world by using deep powder shots with interludes of the couple playing old-school games like Battleship by candlelight.

Though Wilson said she not only appreciates but celebrates all elements of the ski community and ski films, she said she and Cirillo didn’t want “Made In Voyage” to follow the traditional template of interviews connecting the best lines and tricks filmed at a singular location. She and Cirillo wanted to present the sport, the passion, the life via a “Wes Anderson-y, quirky version of skiing.”

Wilson said that was easy to do with Honeyhouse, which she characterized as “an old soul for sure” that “still has a lot of life left in it.” Familiar with the eternal legacy of Breckenridge’s ski bum community, Cirillo described Honeyhouse as “a vet that has this new beginning after years of “lot rot.”

“With this bus and opportunity, we had to create the film, we wanted to make sure the story was about the bus,” Cirillo said. “There is a unique story around the bus.

“It’s the movie the bus would have wanted,” Wilson added.

Wilson said she thinks the bus is still shaping up good for another adventure, if there is to be one. And how will Summit County residents know Honeyhouse is headed out for her next journey?

“She has a little chimney with a little red top on it,” Wilson said. “But you’ll hear it before you see it.”

“Or you’ll be stuck behind it,” Cirillo added.