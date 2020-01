BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge ski patrol is hosting a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Forest Room at The Village at Breckenridge, 655 S. Park Ave.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Vitalant at 800-365-0006 option 2 or go to Donors.Vitalant.org.