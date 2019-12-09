Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort to get new chairlifts for the 2020-21 season

People ride the Rocky Mountain SuperChair on opening day at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Nov. 8.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — On Monday, Dec. 9, Vail Resorts announced $210 million to $215 million in capital investment projects for the 2020-21 season. For Summit County, this means a new chairlift on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 7 and a replacement of Keystone Resort’s Peru Express Lift. Beaver Creek Ski Resort also is getting an additional 250 skiable acres.

Breckenridge’s new Peak 7 lift will be a high-speed, four-person lift on the north side of the peak. The environmental impact of the lift was analyzed by the U.S. Forest Service, and the lift was approved in October.

“With the Forest Service approval and the capital investment, we plan to start construction after closing,” Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo said about the resort’s plan to begin work when the ski resort closes for the season after Memorial Day.

The new lift is meant to increase skier traffic flow on the peak. The lift will transport skiers from the middle of Monte Cristo intermediate run, just below the base of the Zendo Chairlift, back up to the top of Peak 7 between the existing Independence SuperChair and the Pioneer Crossing building.

“All the runs are as is on Peak 7, but it will be easier access to north side runs on Peak 7,” Lococo said.

Over at Keystone, crews will replace the current four-person Peru Express with a six-person chairlift to increase the rate of transportation from the base area. Lococo said construction of the lift will take place after the resort closes, pending government approval, which has not yet been granted by the Forest Service.

The proposed lift will go through the National Environmental Policy Act process, which includes public comment.

“The plan would be, if everything is approved, to start after the close of the season, as well,” Lococo said.

Vail Resorts is expecting to have both lifts ready for the 2020-21 ski season.