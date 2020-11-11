Breckenridge Ski Resort announces opening day terrain
Breckenridge Ski Resort, which opens at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, has announced it will open with 90 acres of terrain. According to a news release, open trails will include Springmeier, 4 O’clock and Trygve’s accessed by the BreckConnect Gondola, Colorado SuperChair, 5-Chair and Rip’s Ride.
Reservations, which are required to access the mountain, can be made for the opening week at EpicPass.com or Breckenridge.com. Face coverings also are required to access the resort.
According to the release, the resort will continue to make snow as often as possible and is working to expand terrain toward Peak 9.
