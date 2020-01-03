Breckenridge Ski Resort begins to open hike-to terrain

A skier eyes a high-Alpine line on Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 6 terrain late last month.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

With the New Year’s new snowfall, Breckenridge Ski Resort is pushing into the resort’s bountiful hike-to terrain.

Breckenridge announced on its social media channels Thursday that hike-to terrain is beginning to open across the resort’s five peaks.

“Be sure to thanks a patroller,” the resort wrote on its Instagram channel.

As of Friday afternoon, Breckenridge reported a 48-inch base depth and powder and packed-powder conditions across its peaks thanks to a foot of snow over the previous two days and 152 inches of total snowfall thus far this season.

The resort also reported 2,228 acres of skiing and riding open to the public, 77% of the resort’s total skiable terrain. As of Friday afternoon, that included the double-black diamond hike-to Beyond Bowl and the Intuition and Wonderland runs on Peak 6, Debbie’s Alley and Vertigo in the resort’s Peak 7 Alpine, Boundary Chutes and Imperial Bowl in the Peak 8 Imperial zone and all terrain in the resort’s back bowls of Peak 8. On Peak 9, the resort reported select high-Alpine extreme runs, including The Windows and Twin Chutes, as open.

The resort reported some of its highest-Alpine terrain, such as Lake Chutes and Whale’s Tail, as closed Friday afternoon. Breckenridge, like ski areas across Summit County on Friday, had several chairlift and trail closures, namely above-tree-line, due to the day’s gusty winds.

Find the latest information on what high-Alpine trails and areas are open at Breckenridge at breckenridge.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/terrain-and-lift-status.aspx.

Also on Friday, Breckenridge opened its halfpipe. Late last year, Breckenridge Chief Operating Officer John Buhler said the resort’s halfpipe would drop to 18 feet tall to accommodate more casual skiers and riders.