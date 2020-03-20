Breckenridge, Keystone ski resorts close uphill access ‘until further notice’

The view looking out at Bald Mountain from a groomed trail at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Courtesy Breckenridge Ski Resort

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort announced on their social media channels shortly after noon Friday that uphill access is closed on all portions of the resorts until further notice.

“We love fresh snow, too,” the resorts wrote in tweets, “but without ski patrol and terrain maintenance, it is unsafe for skiers, riders, those sledding and first responders. Thank you for respecting all posted closures.”

Until midday Friday, the resorts were permitting uphill access on in-bounds terrain, located on U.S. Forest Service land, at individuals’ own risk.

The risk inherent to anyone accessing resort terrain was due to the resorts’ closures of operations beginning Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak. The resorts closures equate to no ski patrol, maintenance or services on resort terrain and the possibility of encountering unmarked hazards.