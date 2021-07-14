Breckenridge Ski Resort dubs new Peak 7 lift Freedom SuperChair

Breckenridge Ski Resort posted on social media Tuesday that the new high-speed Leitner Poma quad under construction on Peak 7 will be dubbed the Freedom SuperChair.

The Freedom SuperChair will run from skier’s left of the Wire Patch run on Peak 7’s north side to above the Pioneer Crossing restaurant and Independence SuperChair, which is currently the lone chairlift to service the top of the resort’s popular intermediate Peak 7 terrain.

Breckenridge plans to open the new chairlift at the start of this coming winter season, the resort’s 60th anniversary.

The resort intends for the lift to help with the flow of ski traffic between Peaks 6 and 7. With the new lift’s lower terminal located just below where the Lincoln Meadows and Monte Cristo trails meet, the resort said guests coming from Peak 6 will easily be able to hop on the new lift for quick access to Peaks 7 and 8.

The Freedom SuperChair is anticipated to open to the public in early winter as soon as Peak 7 terrain is ready for the season.