Breckenridge Ski Resort extends season beyond Memorial Day, open weekends through June 9

A snowboarder surfs some deep powder at Breckenridge Ski Resort Tuesday morning after a spring snow storm dropped 9 inches overnight at the resort along the slope of Summit County's TenMile Range.

Courtesy Loryn Roberson, Breckenridge Ski Resort

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Wednesday morning it will remain open for two weekends of spring skiing and riding beyond the resort’s previously-scheduled closing day of this Monday, Memorial Day, May 27.

The resort will remain open daily through Memorial Day, and then will shift to a weekend schedule, offering skiing and riding on Saturdays and Sundays June 1-2 and June 8-9, weather and conditions permitting.

“It has been one of the best winter seasons I can remember during my more than 25-year career, and we are thrilled to keep it going for our guests and passholders,” said John Buhler, Breckenridge’s vice president and chief operating officer.

During the two additional weekends, lift-serviced skiing and riding operations will continue to be based out of the resort’s Peak 7, with access to primarily advanced- and expert-level terrain, via the Independence SuperChair.

As of Wednesday morning, the Vail Resorts property reported 3 inches of new snow overnight from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and 14 inches in the previous 48 hours, for a base depth of 74 inches and 454 inches of total snowfall thus far this ski season. Breckenridge anticipated an additional 1-2 inches of snow through the day Wednesday followed by 3-5 inches overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

According to OpenSnow.com, the resort as of Wednesday morning is at 196% — nearly double — its average snowpack for winter seasons.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Breckenridge had most all of its terrain open on Peaks 6 and 7, including Peak 7’s bowls. On both days, the resort operated its Zendo, Kensho and Independence SuperChairs on Peaks 6 and 7 and its T-Bar on Peak 8’s high-Alpine terrain. The resort throughout its Spring Finale this May has also opened, conditions permitting, lift-serviced skiing from the top of Peak 8 by way of the Imperial Express SuperChair.

Skiers and riders at Breckenridge currently do not have access to the BreckConnect Gondola, and won’t through the end of the season on June 9. As such, skiers and riders commuting to the mountain from Breckenridge Station in downtown Breckenridge must take resort buses, which will continuously loop between Breckenridge Station and Peak 7 throughout the day during operating hours.

Breckenridge is currently scheduled to open its Epic Discovery on-mountain, summer activities and operations on June 14, when the BreckConnect Gondola will begin operating again, transporting guests from Breckenridge Station to the Peak 8 base area.

This winter season thus far has been, according to the resort’s official statistics, one of Breckenridge’s most prolific of snowfall winters in the resort’s history. Breckenridge’s snowfall statistics go back three decades and, as of Wednesday morning, this season’s 454 inches ranks as the second most snowfall on-record at the resort. The highest recorded snowfall total at the resort was 2010-11’s 519 inches, while the 2013-14 winter ranks third, at 441 inches.

It’s worth noting, however, that, until this year, Breckenridge’s official snow statistics recorded only through April, making direct comparisons between this season and previous seasons a bit skewed.