Breckenridge Ski Resort hits 300-inch season snowfall milestone

FLAKE NEWS: With 6”+ of new snow since 5 AM, Breck just surpassed 300 inches for the season! With 25 FEET of snow this season, get ahead and plan your Spring shred!

📸: @andrewmaguirephoto #Breck pic.twitter.com/n4IvwYEImL — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) February 23, 2020

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Ski Resort is the first ski area in Colorado to surpass 300 inches of total snowfall for the season. The total on the 5 a.m. report Sunday was just under the 300-inch mark, but the resort received more than a foot of fresh snow throughout the day Sunday, according to Breckenridge spokeswoman Nicole Stull. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the resort reported 311 inches of snow for the 2019-20 season.

“I would say this is definitely pretty early for us to surpass that 300-inch mark because our annual average is about 350 inches. We’re on track for above average snowfall, and March can be one of our snowiest months,” Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo said.

Breckenridge broke its February snowfall record Feb. 17 with 87 inches. In March 2019, the resort recorded 117 inches of snow, according to data from OpenSnow. Lococo said that if March and April are on track with average snowfall numbers, the resort will see quite the snow year.

Also Monday, Copper Mountain Resort beat its February record with 88 inches of snow for the month. The previous record of 83 inches was set in 1986, according to Copper spokeswoman Taylor Prather.

Breckenridge and Steamboat Resort had been racing to reach the 300-inch milestone, and Sunday’s snow put Breckenridge over the edge. Steamboat recorded 296 inches of total season snowfall Monday morning.

“It is snowing lightly right now,” Steamboat spokeswoman Loryn Duke said. “Where this stacks up is it’s been a phenomenal February, but it’s been a pretty common February.”

To put things in perspective, Duke said, this is Steamboat’s ninth snowiest February on record. OpenSnow forecasts that the resort will receive an additional 7 inches by Friday, Feb. 28, which would put Steamboat over the 300-inch mark by the end of the month.

“The forecast looks light for this week, but it is supposed to snow, and every inch counts,” Duke said.

The National Weather Service predicts continued snow in Summit County through Tuesday, Feb. 25, and then a chance of snow Thursday, Feb. 27.

Todd Dankers, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said about 2-4 inches will fall Monday night in Summit County. Dankers added that a few quick-moving storm systems are predicted to make their way through the area Thursday and over the weekend, but only an inch or two of accumulation is expected.

“The main snow is (Monday night). Then it’s essentially dry through the end of the week,” Dankers said.