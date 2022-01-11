Breckenridge Ski Resort hosting ski patrol avalanche talk series

From 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Breckenridge Ski Resort will be hosting the first in a series of ski patrol avalanche talks.

The event will feature members of the Breckenridge Ski Patrol, as well as local guest speakers in an effort to help attendees learn about the current state of the snowpack, terrain management and more.

The event will also feature a raffle for door prizes and a cash bar. Proof of vaccination and a mask will be required upon entry.

The event will be held in the Elevation Room at The Village at Breckenridge. The avalanche talk series will continue Feb. 15, March 16 and April 15.