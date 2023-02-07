Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season

Breckenridge Ski Resort ski patroller Eddie Naldony skis through Wacky's Chute on Sunday, Feb. 5. With the opening of Peak 8's high alpine run — Snow White — the ski resort is now 100% open for the season.

Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season.

The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon.

All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now ready for skiing and riding including Lake Chutes, Six Senses, Whale’s Tail and more.

Breckenridge Ski Resort noted that the high-Alpine terrain is always the toughest spot on the mountain to open to the public, since it has variable conditions and extreme terrain with steep slope angles.

The ski resort credits its ski patrol, mountain safety, grooming, lift operations and its other teams for getting Breckenridge Ski Resort ready in such a quick order.

After Copper Mountain Resort and Keystone Ski Resort hit the 100% open mark last month, Breckenridge Ski Resort is now the third of four ski areas in Summit County to reach the milestone.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, the only place that still has runs to open, announced that skiers and riders are able to access the Steep Gullies on Sunday, Jan. 29, but officials are still waiting for more snow and to complete avalanche mitigation work on The East Wall before it will be completely open for the season. The East Wall typically has an opening window between January and March.

As of Tuesday morning, Clear Creek County’s Loveland Ski Area was 91% open with 86 of its 94 trails accessible for skiing or riding. The ski area is just on the other side of the Continental Divide from Summit County and is still waiting to open most of its extreme terrain off of Lift 9.