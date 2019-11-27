Breckenridge Ski Resort named 9th in the west in latest Ski Magazine rankings

The crowds dissipate as the afternoon sun shines on the slopes during opening day at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday, Nov. 8.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Ski Magazine’s annual resorts rankings are out, and Breckenridge Ski Resort was named the No. 9 best ski resort in the west.

“Breck has a unique combo of a great town, great and challenging mountain, sidecountry/hike-to terrain, beginner, and intermediate runs. And a great bus system that is so much easier than other resorts—15 minutes and you can be anywhere. Plus great food and of course nightlife,” one reader wrote.

Top 10

Aspen Snowmass Sun Valley, Idaho Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana Steamboat Resort Deer Valley, Utah Whistler Blackcomb, B.C. Telluride Ski Resort Beaver Creek Breckenridge Ski Resort Park City Mountain Resort, Utah

Outside of the top 10, Vail came in at No. 11, Copper Mountain Resort ranked 15th, Keystone was No. 27 and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area snuck into the top 30 at No. 28.