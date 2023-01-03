Breckenridge Ski Resort offering community first tracks every Friday in January
Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Friday, Dec. 30, that the ski resort will allow pass holders to access the slopes early every Friday in January.
Breckenridge Ski Resort says the program was implemented to benefit locals and residents in the Breckenridge community. The resort notes that the Breckenridge community is not defined by geography but rather by a state of mind. The resort invites community members near and far to take advantage of early turns.
Friday first tracks will start at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27. Laps will take place on Peak 9 via the Quicksilver SuperChair to the Mercury SuperChair an hour before the public can access the lifts.
Those taking part in the program are reminded that the QuickSilver SuperChair will only run between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. during the program, but it will open back up once the full resort opens at 8:30 a.m. Once up on the mountain, those participating must lap the Mercury SuperChair until the full resort opens.
The first 100 guests will get a free breakfast burrito at the Overlook Restaurant from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. or as supplies last.
