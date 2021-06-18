Breckenridge Ski Resort opens for summer operations Friday

Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8 Base Camp is pictured Wednesday, June 16, in advance of Friday's opening day for the resort's summer on-mountain operations.

Photo from Vail Resorts

Breckenridge Ski Resort’s free BreckConnect Gondola will begin spinning for summer on-mountain operations Friday, June 18, as Epic Discovery returns to the resort.

This weekend, the resort’s summer on-mountain adventures will open at Peak 8 Base Camp with the Alpine slide, Gold Runner Coaster, mini-golf, bungee trampolines, gemstone panning, the Lil’ Flyer Zipline, the Lil’ Climber Ropes Course and Lil’ Nugget Tubing.

Vail Resorts spokesperson Sara Lococo said in a news release that more activities are anticipated to open ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That includes scenic rides and bike hauls on the Colorado SuperChair and activities at Alpine Camp, such as the Gold Summit Climbing Wall and the Alpineer Challenge Course.

Due to construction of the new chairlift on Peak 7, Lococo said the Expedition Zipline Tour will not be available this summer.

The resort’s Epic Discovery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day. The resort will also open for an additional weekend of activities Sept. 10-12.

For more information, visit Breckenridge.com .