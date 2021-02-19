Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Imperial Express SuperChair

On Thursday, Breckenridge Ski Resort opened the Imperial Express SuperChair for the first time this season.

Serving in-bounds terrain above 12,800 feet, the Imperial Express SuperChair is the highest chairlift in North America. Considering the above-tree-line nature of the lift along the oft-gusty Tenmile Range, Imperial Express sometimes closes due to inclement weather and winds.

On Friday afternoon, the resort reported the double-black diamond Imperial Ridge and Imperial Bowl terrain as open. From the top of Imperial, skiers and riders also can access other terrain via in-bounds hiking along the Tenmile Range.

Also on Friday afternoon, the resort reported 80% of its terrain as open, including 153 of 191 trails across the resort’s five peaks.

The late February opening for Imperial is relatively late in the season for the lift. Last winter, the lift opened in late December, and in the strong 2018-19 snow year, the lift opened in late November.