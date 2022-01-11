Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Peak 10
On Monday, Jan. 10, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced it had opened up Peak 10 as well as the Falcon SuperChair.
The new terrain opening means all five of Breckenridge’s peaks are open for the 2021-22 ski season and that 72% of terrain is open.
There are now only two out of 35 lifts that have yet to open for the season.
As of Tuesday morning, Breckenridge was reporting a 48-inch base depth and 136 inches of snowfall so far this season.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.