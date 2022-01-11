Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Peak 10

On Monday, Jan. 10, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced it had opened up Peak 10 as well as the Falcon SuperChair.

The new terrain opening means all five of Breckenridge’s peaks are open for the 2021-22 ski season and that 72% of terrain is open.

There are now only two out of 35 lifts that have yet to open for the season.

As of Tuesday morning, Breckenridge was reporting a 48-inch base depth and 136 inches of snowfall so far this season.