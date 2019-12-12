Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 10 Friday; Keystone openings push resort past 750 acres

Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 10 area.

Rick Sellers / Summit Daily Reader

BRECKENRIDGE — Vail Resorts announced Thursday afternoon that Peak 10 terrain at Breckenridge Ski Resort will open to lift service for the first time this season on Friday.

The opening of Peak 10, serviced by the high-speed Falcon SuperChair, pushes Breckenridge past 850 acres of lift-served skiing. Peak 6 is the only one of the resort’s five peaks yet to open.

Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo added that the resort also expanded its lift-served options on Peak 7 this week, opening all of the lower-mountain terrain in that area. More than a foot of snow has fallen at the resort in the past week, and nearly 2 feet of snow is in the forecast through the weekend.

Over at Keystone Resort, Mozart, the primary intermediate trail off the back side of Dercum Mountain, will open this weekend as will Starfire and Frenchman for more than 750 acres of lift-served skiing and riding at Keystone.

Come Friday, opening time for lifts at Breckenridge and Keystone bump up to 8:30 a.m.