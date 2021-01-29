Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Peak 6 terrain
Breckenridge Ski Resort opened inbounds terrain on Peak 6 on Friday, Jan. 29.
The opening of terrain on Peak 6 brings skiing and riding to all five of the resort’s inbounds peaks for the first time this winter. It’s also the first true high-Alpine skiing and riding experience guests can access inbounds at the resort.
Vail Resorts spokeswoman Sara Lococo said the majority of Peak 6’s intermediate terrain is now open, as well as the Intuition run and hike-to terrain in Beyond Bowl. Lococo described the effort to open Peak 6 this weekend as “huge” for the resort’s grooming, patrol, lift and mountain operations teams.
The opening of Peak 6 is rather late for the resort, as Peak 6 in recent years has opened as early as mid-to-late December.
