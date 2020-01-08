Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Peak 7 terrain amid dry spell

Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Peak 7 Bowl and Whale’s Tail Bowl.

Courtesy photo Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT — After a few dry days in Summit County, Breckenridge Ski Resort has opened some of its high-Alpine and hike-to terrain following avalanche mitigation.

“We’ve continued to open up high Alpine and hike-to terrain across the resort with the recent openings of Whale’s Tale and Peak 7 Bowl,” Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo wrote in an email.

The resort announced the opening of the two bowls, rated most difficult, on Tuesday, Jan. 7. This puts Breckenridge at more than 2,400 acres of open terrain with all but one run open on Peak 7. The terrain is accessible via traverse from the top of Peak 8, which is a hike from the Imperial Express SuperChair.

“A lot of our high Alpine terrain, specifically hike-to terrain, just takes a little more effort and time to access in order to complete necessary prep work. So we had the snow coverage but needed the additional prep time before it could open,” Lococo wrote.

Lococo added that high-Alpine terrain that is not yet open, such as the Lake Chutes, still needs additional snow coverage.