Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Peak 7 terrain

Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday, Dec. 11, opened Peak 7 for the first time this winter via the Independence SuperChair.

Vail Resorts spokesperson Sara Lococo wrote in an email the resort’s C-Chair will open Saturday. Lococo added the resort’s new trails for the weekend include Pioneer, Fort Mary B, Angel’s Rest, the lower portion of Monte Cristo and Lower Four O’Clock.

The Gondola Ski Back also will open this weekend for skiing and riding into town.

The expanded terrain at Breckenridge takes the resort up to 20 lifts, 30 trails and about 500 acres of terrain across Peaks 7, 8 and 9.

Over at Keystone Resort, the Wayback lift opened Friday as well as the popular Anticipation ski run off the backside of North Peak.

Lococo said Keystone will move its terrain park features this weekend to the A51 terrain park, which will be open for the first time this winter with easy and medium features on Park Lane.

With Keystone’s expansions, the resort bumps up to 16 lifts, 20 trails and more than 300 acres of terrain.

Also Friday, Keystone opened snow tubing at Adventure Point and ice skating at the Dercum Ice Rink. On Saturday, the Keystone Nordic Center will open.

At Copper Mountain Resort, the Red’s Backyard hike-to rail garden opened in Center Village on Friday.

And at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, spokesperson Katherine Fuller wrote in an email Friday that the ski area’s easiest green run, Wrangler, will open Saturday. She said the Pallavicini lift is close to opening but that no date is set.