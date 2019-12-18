Breckenridge Ski Resort opens T-Bar. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open Montezuma Bowl on Thursday

A skier rides down Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's Montezuma Bowl, which is scheduled to open Thursday.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Breckenridge Ski Resort opened the Horseshoe Bowl T-Bar, providing access to advanced terrain. That puts Breckenridge at 1,400 acres of open terrain. Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo also said the resort is working to open the Imperial Express SuperChair and Peak 6 sometime this week.

“We’ve received more than 4 feet of new snow since last Monday (Dec. 9). Even with all the new snow, though, it’s a great reminder that it takes a lot of preparation and hard work to open up new terrain,” Lococo wrote in an email. “We’re just as excited as everybody to open up new terrain and ski the high Alpine, and we’ll do so as soon as patrol makes the call that it’s ready.”

With the opening of the T-Bar, all of Horseshoe Bowl, which includes eight runs, also was opened. On Wednesday afternoon, all of the North Bowl was opened, as well.

On the other end of the county, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is getting ready to open the backside of the mountain with Montezuma Bowl. A-Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller reported that at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, four new runs will open on the bowl: the advanced Northern Spy run, intermediate Columbine run, intermediate Upper Larkspur run and the intermediate Independence run. This means all areas of the mountain at A-Basin are open aside from the extreme hike-to and hike-out terrain.

“Over the next several days, more and more chunks of terrain will be opened,” A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog. “The groomed surfaces are superb. There will be some nooks and crannies with powder turns.”