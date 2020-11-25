Breckenridge Ski Resort opens uphill access

Uphill access opened at Breckenridge Ski Resort this week.

Uphill access is permitted only from 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. outside of resort operating hours, and all uphill users must be skiing down the mountain by 8:30 a.m.

Skiers and snowboarders can ascend Springmeier trail on Peak 8. The resort recommends calling the uphill hotline for important safety information at 970-547-5627.

All uphill users are required to have a face covering with them at all times and to maintain their distance from others. On-mountain facilities are not open to uphill users. During the early season, uphill access routes will be limited and are subject to change or close on a daily basis.

Uphill users can park for free in the South Gondola Lot and Stables Lot at Peak 8 as well as the Beaver Run Parking Lot from 6-8:30 a.m. No parking is allowed from 2-6 a.m. in these lots. All cars must have a free uphill access parking permit. To get a permit, visit BreckPark.com/permits.

For more information, visit Breckenridge.com/the-mountain/about-the-mountain/mountain-info.