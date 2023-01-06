Breckenridge Ski Resort plans to replace its 50-year-old, two-person lift — 5-Chair — with a high-speed quad

A visual simulation shows the newly proposed 5-Chair lift as well as changes to the Peak 8 base area at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The White River National Service is seeking comments on the proposed lift project.

White River National Forest/Courtesy photo

The White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposal from Breckenridge Ski Resort to replace its 50-year-old, two-person 5-Chair lift on Peak 8 with a modern, high-speed detachable quad lift.

According to the White River National Forest, the majority of the newly proposed lift would be located on private land, with the upper three to four towers and top terminal planned to be on National Forest System lands within Breckenridge Ski Resort’s permit area.

The Forest Service’s decision only covers the portion of the lift on National Forest System land.

Breckenridge Ski Resort wants to replace the 5-Chair lift in order to further enhance the recreational experience for its large population of beginner and low-intermediate skiers on Peak 8, according to the release.

The proposed chairlift replacement would occur in conjunction with additional improvements planned over the next several years on private, resort-owned land, including reconfiguration of the Peak 8 learning area.

This past summer, Breckenridge Ski Resort upgraded Peak 8’s Rip’s Ride lift.

Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 2, 2023. More information, including how to comment, is available at FS.USDA.gov.