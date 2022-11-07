Breckenridge Ski Resort moves opening day to Wednesday, jumpstarting season and celebrations

Breckenridge Ski Resort is pictured with a blanket of fresh snow after an overnight snowstorm on Friday, Nov. 4. Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on Monday morning that it will open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season two days earlier than originally planned on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the date that Rip’s Ride will open.

After getting blanketed with over 14 inches of fresh snow over the weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season two days earlier than planned — Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“This is super exciting for us,” senior communications manager Sara Lococo said. “From what I can tell over the past 10 years, we have only opened up early one other time and that was in 2018. This is definitely really cool and exciting. We are thrilled to be able to kick the season off early and welcome the community back to the ski slopes in Breck.”

Breckenridge was moved by several factors to open up the two days earlier than anticipated.

“With weather and the temperatures we have been seeing, we have made really strong progress on snowmaking,” Lococo said. “Anytime that we can get skiers and riders riding sooner, we are all about that. The opportunity presented itself and we were able to get our staff in place and get our operations where they need to be in order to open.”

On opening day, guests can expect approximately 54 acres of terrain on Peak 8. Terrain can be accessed by the Colorado SuperChair and 5-Chair. Additionally learning terrain and carpets will be available in the Rip’s Ride learning area, but the new high-speed quad, Rip’s Ride chairlift will not debut this season until Friday, Nov. 11.

Alongside the energy that comes with opening day, guests can look forward to a snowcat that transforms into a DJ booth — Rockstar DJ Cat — which will feature local disc jockey, DJDC. Guests will also receive waffles and free Oakley goggles to those who snag the first chair.

The opening week celebration will continue with Wake Up Breck on Thursday, Nov. 10, and the grand opening of Rip’s Ride on Friday, Nov. 11.

At the grand opening and ribbon cutting, Rockstar DJ Cat and free waffles will once again serenade guests. The resort will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting and first chair at 8:30 a.m. with eight pairs of Oakley goggles up for grabs for those who get first chair, as well as those who are lapping the lift within the first two hours of operation.

The free BreckConnect Gondola will begin running for the season on Wednesday at 8 a.m. to provide access to the base of Peak 8. Skiers and riders can take advantage of free parking in the North and South Gondola lots on Wednesday and Thursday, before moving into paid parking operations on Friday.

Starting Wednesday, Breckenridge Ski Resort will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with plans to operate into May as long as the snow lasts.

“We are excited to get it started,” Lococo said. “Seeing all the snow and cold weather this early definitely gets you thinking about the prime of winter season. We are excited to get the rest of our five peaks open as soon as we can.”

Breckenridge reminds guests that limited terrain and early season conditions will exist throughout the resort’s opening week.

To purchase a lift ticket in advance, visit Breckenridge.com.