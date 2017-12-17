Breckenridge Ski Resort ranks 17th on Conde Nast list of top ski resorts

EAGLE COUNTY — Conde Nast Traveler Magazine recently put Telluride atop its list of the top 20 resorts in North America. Breckenridge ranked No. 17.

After Telluride — which had six trails and five lifts open on Friday, Dec. 15 — here’s the entire list: 2) Ski Santa Fe, New Mexico; 3) Deer Valley, Utah; 4) Sundance, Utah; 5) Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia; 6) Aspen; 7) Crested Butte; 8) Banff Sunshine, Alberta, Canada; 9) Alyeska, Alaska; 10) Snowmass; 11) Sun Valley, Idaho; 12) Monarch Mountain; 13) The Canyons, Utah; 14) Beaver Creek; 15) Park City, Utah; 16) Aspen Highlands; 17) Breckenridge; 18) Jackson Hole, Wyoming; 19) Jay Peak, Vermont and 20) Taos.

More information is available on the Conde Nast website.