Breckenridge Ski Resort shifts hours ahead of stormy holiday weekend

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced that it is planning on opening the BreckConnect Gondola and its Epic Discovery activities a half hour earlier than usual.

Specifically, Friday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 5, the BreckConnect Gondola will open at 9 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m while Epic Discovery activities will open at 9:30 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is always a popular time for guests to visit Breckenridge and Summit County. With weather forecasts showing rain and storms, Breckenridge Ski Resort hopes to provide guests more time to get up the mountain to enjoy the holiday weekend.

To find out more information about summer activities at Breckenridge Ski Resort visit Breckenridge.com.