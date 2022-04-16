Breckenridge Ski Resort starts late spring operations starting April 18

Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced that after the Easter holiday weekend the resort will move to late spring operations starting on Monday, April 18.

The shift means that Peaks 9 and 10 will close for the season and skiing and riding will take place on Peaks 6, 7 and 8 through Memorial Day as long as weather and conditions permit.

Additionally, Breckenridge Ski Resort will show appreciation for its locals by offering free parking in the North and South Gondola lots beginning on April 25 for the remainder of the season.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will also host the Splash Into Spring Pond Skim on April 30 which will be 60s themed in order to celebrate the resort opening in December 1961.

Pond skimmer and spectators are invited to join in the fun, with 60 registration spots open to skiers and riders 18 years old and over. Helmets are required to participate and costumes are strongly encouraged.

Prizes will be awarded at the end of the competition and include GoPros, Oakley Sunglasses, gift cards and Helly Hansen gear.

Spots are expected to fill up fast, so those interested are encouraged to register early.

For more information on Breckenridge’s spring operation plans and the Splash Into Spring Pond Skim visit Breckenridge.com.