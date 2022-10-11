Breckenridge Ski Resort to auction old chairs from Rip’s Ride lift as it undergoes upgrade ahead of ski season
For those who may not know, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Rip’s Ride chairlift is in the process of being upgraded to a high-speed quad ahead of the 2022-23 season.
During the construction process, the lift’s previous double chairs were removed in order to be replaced with four-seater chairs.
Breckenridge Ski Resort is now offering 85 of the lift’s old double chairs to the community as part of an online auction. The auction will be held virtually and will open on Monday, Oct. 17, at noon and will close 24 hours later.
All proceeds raised from the Rip’s Ride chair auction will be donated to a series of local, community organizations including the Summit County Rescue Group, The Summit Foundation and the EpicPromise Foundation.
It is recommended that bidders preregister on the online auction site prior to the opening of the auction.
To register or place a bid, visit Givergy.us.
