Breckenridge Ski Resort to close early
Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced that it will be closing down skiing and snowboarding operations earlier than anticipated. While the resort planned to stay open through Memorial Day, it was announced via social media on Tuesday, May 18, that closing day would be moved up to Sunday, May 23.
A tweet from the resort stated that “while we were aiming to ride with you through Memorial Day, Mother Nature had other plans,” alluding to the below-average snow year Summit County has experienced. The resort added that it plans to operate throughout May in future ski seasons.
Breckenridge plans to open up its summer operations June 18, which will include the opening of lift-served mountain biking, the GoldRunner Coaster and Alpine slides.
Ops Update: Breaking up is hard to do, but we promise it’s not you, it’s us…While we were aiming to ride with you through Memorial Day, Mother Nature had other plans. Join us this weekend for our final winter hoorah on Peak 8, with closing day now set for Sunday, May 23. pic.twitter.com/ll2rNhNQMY— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) May 18, 2021
