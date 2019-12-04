Breckenridge Ski Resort to host screening of ‘Return to Send’er’

Breckenridge Ski Resort will host a film screening of "Return to Send'er" at the Summit High School auditorium.

Photo courtesy of Matchstick Productions on Facebook.

BRECKENRIDGE — On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Breckenridge Ski Resort will host a screening of the Matchstick Productions film “Return to Send’er” as a fundraiser for the Vail Resorts EpicPromise Foundation and the Summit High School ski technician program. The film originally premiered in Summit County at Wilderness Sports and highlights the unique styles of four elite freeskiers.

The film screening will be held at the Summit High School auditorium, 16201 Colorado Highway 9 in Breckenridge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the film begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com and cost $10 for adults and $5 for attendees 12 and younger. Tickets also can be purchased at the door with a $2 price increase.